LUKSO (LYXe) Price Tops $1.79

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004515 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $6.81 million and $2.44 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

