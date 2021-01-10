Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $268,406.02 and $212,048.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

