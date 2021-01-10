Lunyr Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $268,406.02 and $212,048.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

