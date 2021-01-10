Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $278,525.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.93 or 0.04015750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00330134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014552 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.