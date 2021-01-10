Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $819,037.68 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Maincoin has a market cap of $819,037.68 and approximately $9,559.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.70 or 0.03906408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00312326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.