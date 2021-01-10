Maincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $889,548.40

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $889,548.40 and approximately $9,552.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

