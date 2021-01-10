Maker Price Hits $1,372.83 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $593.72 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded up 103% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $1,372.83 or 0.03767164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00317966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,255 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

