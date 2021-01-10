Maker Trading Up 168.1% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 168.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $927.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,281 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, BitMart, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinMex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

