ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post sales of $627.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.60 million and the lowest is $620.70 million. ManTech International reported sales of $604.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

MANT stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ManTech International by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ManTech International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.