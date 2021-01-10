MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $179,558.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

