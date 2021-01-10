MAP Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $197,914.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.