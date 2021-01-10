Maro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Maro has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 920,557,947 coins and its circulating supply is 463,532,791 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

