Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Cap of $170,413.35

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $170,413.35 and approximately $501.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

