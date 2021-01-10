Matryx (MTX) Market Cap Hits $713,859.77

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Matryx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $713,859.77 and $120,698.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matryx has traded up 44% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.70 or 0.03906408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00312326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

