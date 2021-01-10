Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $290,651.97 and $3,039.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

