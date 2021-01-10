MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Hits $200,794.46

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $200,794.46 and $44,399.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,920.87 or 1.00685004 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00382689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00486090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00150796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002695 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00033273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

