Max Property Group Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $2,652.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005661 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005997 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 634.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002981 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

