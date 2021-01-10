Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after buying an additional 72,061 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,616,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $41.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

