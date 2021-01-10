MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,600.30

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,600.30 and approximately $41.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002271 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

