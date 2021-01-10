MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,212.45 and $46.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

