MediShares Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $269,804.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

