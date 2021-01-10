MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Volume Tops $48,512.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 1% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $292,977.57 and approximately $48,512.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

