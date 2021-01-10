Megacoin Price Tops $0.0352 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,622.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00444877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,368,520 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

