Melon (MLN) Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $35.60 or 0.00089150 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.22 or 0.04302276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00309137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

