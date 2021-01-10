Melon Price Up 13.3% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $51.45 million and $7.45 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be purchased for $34.83 or 0.00097693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.70 or 0.03906408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00312326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014369 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

