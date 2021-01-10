MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 5% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $92,190.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

