Merculet Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $152,990.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinMex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,390,042 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.