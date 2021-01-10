Mercury Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $540,733.00 and approximately $3,945.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

