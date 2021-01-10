Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,710 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 4.25% of Mesa Air Group worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 178.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 333,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187 over the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MESA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

