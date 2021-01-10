Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total value of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $562,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,060 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB opened at $289.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.