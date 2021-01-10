Metacoin Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $50,211.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metacoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

