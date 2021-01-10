Metadium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.60 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.