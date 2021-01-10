MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 38.4% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $79,362.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,478,708,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,983,319 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.