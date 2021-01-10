MetaHash (MHC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $299,677.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $299,677.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,476,771,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,307,005,903 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

