Metal (MTL) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Metal has a market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

