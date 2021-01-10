MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0002 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $63,904.88 and $61.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

