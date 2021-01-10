Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $24.89 million and $437,847.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00037565 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

