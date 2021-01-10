Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.56 or 0.03292509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,626,617 coins and its circulating supply is 79,626,512 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

