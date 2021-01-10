Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $22.02 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005154 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and $82,973.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,679,017 coins and its circulating supply is 11,345,068 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.