MicroBitcoin (MBC) One Day Volume Hits $156.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $156.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004532 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00084464 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

