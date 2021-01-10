Micromines (MICRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,471.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bilaxy, Crex24 and Hotbit. Micromines has a market cap of $52,872.46 and approximately $3,471.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Mercatox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.