MidasProtocol Market Cap Achieves $123,934.60 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $123,934.60 and approximately $9,974.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

