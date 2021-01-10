MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $9.47 or 0.00026486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $101.23 million and $1.10 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00352995 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001744 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.01189167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,690,072 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

