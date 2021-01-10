Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $445.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Minereum has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 11,077,005 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

