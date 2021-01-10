MintCoin (MINT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 61.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $13.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 53.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

