MintCoin Trading 84.2% Lower This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 55.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MintCoin has a market cap of $911,623.92 and approximately $41.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 84.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015847 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002245 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.