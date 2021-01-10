Minter Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,105.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $5.14 million and $19,105.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00647922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,479,970,360 coins and its circulating supply is 3,274,760,793 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

