Minter Network Trading Up 12.8% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $31,184.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00242442 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,483,488,560 coins and its circulating supply is 3,278,278,993 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

