MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Cap of $573,455.51

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $573,455.51 and $434.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

