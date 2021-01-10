Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $34.44 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,813,765 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

